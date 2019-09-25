ROSWELL, N.M. — New Mexico authorities say a man who was trying to pull out an old tree on his property has died after a swarm of wasps attacked and stung him.
The Chaves County sheriff's office says 62-year-old Galdino Guzman suffered numerous stings and heavy swelling and died Monday after spending the night in intensive care at a hospital.
Authorities say the paper wasps most common around the southeastern New Mexico city of Roswell are usually passive unless they experience noise, vibration or disruption.
They say that the disturbance involving the tree probably prompted the wasps to attack Guzman.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Man arrested in Yellowstone accused of threat to shoot 20
Investigators say a North Dakota man arrested in Yellowstone National Park threatened to shoot as many as 20 people in an Idaho office if his wife didn't identify a man he suspected of having "emotional affair" with her.
Variety
FTC sues Match Group for fake love interest ads
The Federal Trade Commission is suing Match Group for allegedly using fake love interest ads to trick consumers into paying for a subscription to dating site Match.com
National
Florida Senate special master: Reinstate Broward sheriff
Florida's governor failed to justify suspending the sheriff whose department responded to mass shootings at a Parkland high school and the Fort Lauderdale airport, a state Senate official said.
Variety
New Mexico man dies after swarm of wasps attacks, stings him
New Mexico authorities say a man who was trying to pull out an old tree on his property has died after a swarm of wasps attacked and stung him.
Variety
Plan for Little Rock schools stokes fears about segregation
A plan to only grant Little Rock partial control of its schools is drawing complaints that the district may further segregate 62 years after nine black students were escorted into an all-white high school, and a push to end the local teachers union's bargaining power is stirring fears of even more instability.