ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ten years ago, police in New Mexico began unearthing the remains of 11 women and an unborn child found buried on Albuquerque's West Mesa, marking the start of a massive homicide investigation that remains open.
A group of advocates and community members plan to gather Saturday to remember the victims and call for more protections for marginalized and vulnerable women in New Mexico's largest city.
Christine Barber, executive director of Street Safe New Mexico, says volunteers and organizers with the nonprofit will mark the "sad and horrible anniversary."
The event will be staged near the site where the makeshift graves were discovered in 2009.
The deaths have resulted in no arrests.
