NEW YORK — The man who co-wrote "I Want to Hold Your Hand" more than a half century ago is speaking more directly these days.
Sir Paul McCartney released a new single on Wednesday called "Fuh You," where the key line — "I want to fuh you" — contains a fudged version of a common obscenity.
The 76-year-old former Beatle described it in a news release as "sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song."
The song has been made available on digital and streaming platforms, so radio airplay doesn't appear to be an issue. The song will be included in his first album of all-new material since 2013, "Egypt Station," which is due for release on September 7.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Republicans blast Pearl Jam poster of burning White House
Republicans on Wednesday condemned a poster by Pearl Jam that shows the White House in flames and a bald eagle pecking at a skeleton they say is meant to depict President Donald Trump.
TV & Media
The Latest: Report-CEO rethinking 'core parts' of Twitter
The Latest on Twitter's suspension of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (all times local):
Variety
FCC shuts down Alex Jones' pirate flagship radio station
The Federal Communications Commission has shut down a pirate radio station that served as the flagship outlet for conservative conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Variety
Church sex scandal: Abuse victims want a full reckoning
Six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania joined the list this week of those around the U.S. that have been forced to face the ugly truth…
National
Report: SEC subpoenas Tesla about CEO's buyout plans
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that government regulators have subpoenaed Tesla as they dig deeper into CEO Elon Musk's recent disclosure about a potential buyout of the electric car maker.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.