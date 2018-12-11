SEATTLE — A 25-year lease for the Seattle Mariners to remain at their ballpark and related agreements have been approved by the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District Board.
The team will be responsible for maintenance, operations and capital improvements, the Mariners and the board said Monday. The team's investment is expected to top $600 million, according to the Mariners and the board. The deal includes a pair of three-year extension options.
Seattle moved to the stadium from the Kingdome during the 1999 season. The ballpark has been known as Safeco Field, but signage has been removed. Forbes reported last month a naming deal was reached with T-Mobile.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Asian shares mixed on concerns over trade, economic outlook
Asian markets were mixed Tuesday in narrow trading on doubts that U.S. and China can manage to resolve their festering trade dispute.
Business
Schafer: Scooter blight is a feature, not a bug, of startups' business model
Research into the electric scooter business quickly turned up a piece by technology columnist Troy Dreier, writing for the Jersey Journal newspaper in New Jersey.…
Business
New lease for M's approved; ballpark likely gets new name
A 25-year lease for the Seattle Mariners to remain at their ballpark and related agreements have been approved by the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District Board.
Business
New hotel in St. Paul's West 7th area built around historic fire station
The Residence Inn in St. Paul was built around the city's oldest surviving fire station, on Grand Avenue.
Variety
Delta: On long flights, leave your support animal at home
If you're planning a flight longer than eight hours, Delta Air Lines says you can't bring an emotional-support animal with you.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.