ATLANTA — A new leader has been selected for the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

The center's board of directors announced Wednesday that Jill Savitt will take over as CEO on March 11. The center said in a news release that Savitt is a genocide prevention expert who is acting director for the Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

The center commissioned a search committee and spent a year looking for a new CEO. Interim CEO Brian Tolleson plans to continue to serve on the center's board.

The center is located at one end of Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta. It seeks to connect the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s to current global human rights struggles.