LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Kansas mayor who was recently elected after serving three years in prison has spent his first day in office helping qualified ex-offenders get their criminal records expunged.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jermaine Wilson presided over his first Leavenworth City Commission meeting as the new mayor on Tuesday evening. Wilson stepped into the mayor's seat roughly 12 years after starting his prison sentence for drug charges, serving as a symbol of redemption for the city.

Wilson worked with Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson on Wednesday to launch a program assisting those who qualify under Kansas law to be considered for having their criminal records erased. Thompson is planning a 60-day event to offer rebounding ex-offenders help from the prosecutor's office.

Wilson had his record expunged in 2015.