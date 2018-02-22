EWING, N.J. — Two New Jersey state troopers have received the 2017 Trooper of the Year awards for their actions in a terrorist attack.

Detective Sgt. James Abbes and Detective Stephen Christinzio were honored Thursday for successfully deactivating two improvised explosive devices after a pipe bomb exploded along a Marine Corps race in Seaside Park in 2016. The devices were in the same trash can that exploded before the start of the race, which had been delayed. No one was injured.

The awards were presented at State Police headquarters.

A federal judge this month sentenced Ahmad Rahimi to multiple life terms in prison.

Prosecutors say Rahimi set a pressure cooker device that blasted shrapnel across a New York City block, injuring 30 people, hours after the explosion at the race.