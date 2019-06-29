ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey took in more sports bets last month than Nevada did to lead the nation.
Gambling regulators said this week that New Jersey handled nearly $319 million.
That topped Nevada by about $2 million.
New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May 2018 that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting should they so choose.
And it jumped into the market with both feet with the goal of dethroning Nevada as the sports betting capital of America.
It remains to be seen if New Jersey can maintain its lead with large neighboring states including Pennsylvania and New York either offering sports betting or considering it.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
New Jersey tops Nevada in sports betting volume in May
New Jersey took in more sports bets last month than Nevada did to lead the nation.
National
California gas tax rises another 6 cents a gallon Monday
California's nation-leading gas prices are set to climb even higher Monday, when the state gas tax increases another 5.6 cents a gallon.
National
Tennessee officer shoots, kills man in return fire
Tennessee authorities say a police officer has fatally shot a man who fired first at the officer.
National
NC redistricting fight turns to state courts after ruling
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled federal courts aren't the place to settle partisan gerrymandering disputes, opponents of North Carolina's district maps are putting their hopes in state courts.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump on Mueller, trade; Dem debate debut
A few months ago, President Donald Trump affirmed that he thought special counsel Robert Mueller acted honorably in the Russia investigation. Now Trump is back in "witch hunt" territory, this time falsely accusing Mueller of committing a crime.