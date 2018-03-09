WAYNE, N.J. — William Paterson University in New Jersey has a new leader.
The university says Richard Helldobler will assume the post July. 1. He now serves as interim president of Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago.
Helldobler's appointment was announced Thursday.
He will succeed Kathleen Waldron, who has led the university since 2010. She announced last August that she would be retiring at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.
Helldobler previously served as vice president for academic affairs at Shepherd University in West Virginia from 2009-2012. Before that, he held various posts at California University in Pennsylvania from 1990-2009.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
ACLU accuses US of broadly separating immigrant families
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a class-action lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of broadly separating immigrant families seeking asylum.
National
US stocks climb on strong jobs report; inflation fears ease
U.S. stocks are rising sharply Friday following strong jobs figures, while investor concerns about inflation eased as wage growth slowed down slightly. Technology companies are climbing and banks are rising in tandem with interest rates. Industrial companies are rallying as well. Investors also digested President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and news that Trump plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
National
Police: Runaway juvenile dies in shootout with officers
Authorities in Virginia say a juvenile runaway has been killed in a gun battle with police.
Variety
Teen charged with manslaughter in Alabama school shooting
Authorities charged a high school student with manslaughter and illegal firearms possession Friday in a classroom shooting that killed a fellow student.
Nation
Huge pileup snarls traffic on snowy Michigan highway
Authorities say dozens of vehicles crashed in snowy conditions along westbound Interstate 94 in southern Michigan, closing the freeway and causing minor injuries to three people.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.