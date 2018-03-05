BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — A man who allegedly tied up a New Jersey woman and two girls and robbed them during a Christmas night home invasion has been convicted on numerous charges, including aggravated assault and weapons offenses.
Essex County prosecutors say Roberson Burney faces a life term when he's sentenced April 6 due to his extensive criminal record. They also say he was on federal parole for a carjacking when the home invasion occurred in 2015.
The 60-year-old Newark man had worked for a contractor that did work at the Bloomfield home in the fall of 2015. Prosecutors say he returned there Christmas night with what appeared to be a shotgun and stole electronic equipment, credit cards and jewelry.
A jury convicted Burney on robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and weapons counts.
