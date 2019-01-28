WOODBRIDGE, N.J. — New Jersey legislators are seeking to end a funding impasse with the federal government over a $13 billion project to build a new tunnel connecting the state to New York.

Congress members and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy toured the century-old Hudson Rail tunnel Monday. They hope plans can move forward with a Democratic House.

Amtrak, which owns the tunnel, says flooding from 2012's Superstorm Sandy damaged the interior and requires ongoing repair work. It says the tunnel's deteriorating condition could eventually create significant disruptions for the roughly 200,000 people per day who pass through it.

Federal transportation officials are balking at committing funding. They say billions of dollars in federal loans sought by New York and New Jersey shouldn't count as the states' contribution.