There are family members who still want to know why Willie Edwards, 24, a husband and father, was abducted and beaten by members of the Ku Klux Klan in 1957, then forced to leap to his death from an Alabama River bridge near Montgomery.

There are still friends of Louis Allen, a farmer and father of four in Liberty, Miss., who want to know why he was shot to death on his own property in 1964, possibly by the county sheriff.

The deaths are just two of 128 lynchings of black Southerners in the decades after World War II that have been investigated by the Justice Department. But its civil rights division, and a unit formed specifically to revisit such cases, analyzes the episodes solely with an eye toward prosecution. Most of the participants and witnesses are now dead, leading the department to rule most of the cases "closed."

But a group of New Jersey high school students learned that many families want another kind of justice: the information about how their loved one died. How the case was investigated. Why it wasn't prosecuted. Why it happened.

So the Hightstown High School Advanced Placement government and politics class set out to make sure details of the long-ago cases were not hidden forever. They drafted legislation requiring all the civil rights cold-case files to be collected and released to the public, without the bureaucracy and delay of the Freedom of Information Act. The class lobbied for sponsors to get the bill out of committees in both chambers of Congress, have it voted on and passed just before Christmas, and then signed into law last month by President Donald Trump.

A number of congressional historians believe it may be the first time a high school class successfully drafted a federal bill that was enacted on any subject, much less one exposing some of the darkest secrets of the events that helped inspire the U.S. civil rights movement.

The students weren't born during the civil rights era and none of the crimes happened in New Jersey, but they understood the importance of unearthing records that could provide solace, and answers, to those interested in the unvarnished facts of the cases.

"The civil rights movement continues to this day," said Ali Husaini, 19, who took the AP government class after the violent uprising in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017. "Racism today is a continuation of racism in the past, no matter where you are in the country, and fixing the problem begins with addressing its past."

"The American people have a right to know this part of our nation's history," said Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., as he introduced the bill on the Senate floor last July. As a U.S. attorney, Jones successfully prosecuted the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham more than 37 years after it happened. He said in an interview that after the bombing case ended in 2002, "it had such a healing effect for families and communities. It was just incredible. Not just in Birmingham but all over the country. … Not every case can be prosecuted. But the importance of finding out the facts and getting to the truth is still important."

Jones said the Hightstown students first contacted him in 2016, before he even considered a run for the Senate. "It is such a wonderful story about how government should work on many levels," he said. "From students in high school all the way to the president's desk."

Although the bill was signed, the legislative process isn't over, and neither is the work of the Hightstown AP government class. A civilian panel must be appointed by Trump to oversee the review and release of the cold-case files, and the Congressional Budget Office estimates it would cost about $10 million to finance the operation. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., a bill cosponsor whose district includes Hightstown, said she will push the House Appropriations Committee to fund the panel, as authorized by the Civil Rights Cold Case Records Collection Act of 2018. Jones said he will be making a similar request in the Senate. "I think we can get this done this year."

"We need to be transparent as a country," Coleman said, "with regards to history and our current affairs."

The initiative for the cold-case act started with Stuart Wexler, teacher of the ­Hightstown High government class and author of several books on domestic terrorism. In 2015, he was discussing the Birmingham bombing case in class, and the fact that newspaper reporter Jerry Mitchell had discovered evidence in public records that led to prosecutions in 2001 and 2002. Still, there were dozens of unsolved cases where records were sealed.

Wexler said he asked the class, "Should we try to do something? Out of that discussion came the idea of doing something along the lines of pursuing a JFK Records Act for the civil rights cases." The John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act was passed in 1992, and has gradually forced the FBI, the CIA and other agencies to release nearly all of their files on the 1963 assassination.