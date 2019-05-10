TRENTON, N.J. — A microorganism that played a role in treating tuberculosis is now officially recognized as New Jersey's state microbe.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday giving the distinction to Streptomyces (strep-toh-MY'-seez) griseus (GREE'-say-us).
The microbe was discovered in New Jersey soil in 1916.
In 1943, researchers from Rutgers University used the microbe to create the antibiotic streptomycin.
Tuberculosis death rates in the U.S. plummeted. They fell from about 194 deaths per 100,000 people in 1900 to about 9 deaths per 100,000 people in 1955.
Rutgers researcher Selman Waksman was awarded the 1952 Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovering the microbe and creating the antibiotic.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
Minneapolis native Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote movie was three decades in the making
Monty Python star's "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" opened Friday in Minneapolis.
National
Tesla CEO Elon Musk faces trial for 'pedo' insult of diver
Tesla CEO Elon Musk will have to go to trial to defend himself for mocking a British diver as a pedophile in a verbal sparring match that unfolded last summer after the underwater rescue of youth soccer players trapped in a Thailand cave.
Variety
Space-tourism enters 'home stretch' toward commercial flight
Billionaire Richard Branson is moving Virgin Galactic's winged passenger rocket and more than 100 employees from California to a remote commercial launch and landing facility in southern New Mexico, bringing his space-tourism dream a step closer to reality.
Variety
See a long-lost promotional video that captures Minneapolis in 1968
The film also features a catchy song by the team that wrote "We're Going to Win, Twins."
Inspired
How one Minnesotan's quest to have coffee with 64 people gave her direction
Dorothy Sinha never turns down a cup of coffee, or a chance to make a new friend.