On Father’s Day 2017, a woman paying for her meal at a McDonald’s drive-up window in Scottsburg, Ind., told the cashier that she’d also like to buy the meals of the man with four children in the van behind her. “Tell him ‘Happy Father’s Day,’ ” she told the salesclerk.

Her small act of kindness was regenerated 167 times, with each customer offering to pay for the subsequent person’s order. But Daniel Fessler wasn’t surprised.

The University of California anthropology professor has been studying the effects of kindness, and he is now the inaugural director of an academy devoted to the subject.

“The very fact that we can live cheek and jowl next to each other is remarkable in itself,” he said. “With the world more connected than ever before, kindness has never been more important.”

The Bedari Kindness Institute opened in a UCLA social sciences building with a $20 million gift from the Bedari Foundation to fund research on what provokes kindness and how that can empower people. It will also offer classes and workshops on the topic.

Research has already been done at UCLA about how kindness can reduce heart disease, depression and a person’s risk for developing cancer, said Darnell Hunt, administrator of the new program. Researchers are studying the effects of kindness on depressed students.

Another project underway is studying why some people choose to risk their lives to save others during genocide while their friends and neighbors do not. “What are the mechanisms that determine whether somebody is going to be kind or not?” Hunt asked. “Who are these people, and what motivated them to take action?”

He said “kindness is at the core of humans’ ability to cooperate with one another.”

The institute is funded by philanthropists Matthew Harris and his wife, Jennifer, who named the research facility Bedari after the first syllables of the names of their children: Beckett, Dakota and Riley.

“Whether it’s being judgmental, holding yourself to a higher standard or insisting on perfection — all the ways I lived my life — it became my experience that if you’re not kind and compassionate to yourself, it’s hard to do the same for others,” said Matthew Harris, Manhattan’s Global Infrastructure Partner. “I simply didn’t want to live my life like that anymore.”

Fessler is one of several professors working with the new institute. He recently finished a study on whether kindness can evoke an emotional response that becomes contagious. Answer: yes.

Study volunteers who were shown a video featuring kind acts were more generous donating money to a children’s hospital than the volunteers who watched a person doing back flips, Fessler said. “So when people are exposed to an emotional experience of kindness, they’re more likely to respond in kind,” he said. “Can we predict who will have this or not? Yes, we can.”

Fessler likes to compare his test to the real-life McDonald’s event. “Each individual’s act spurred somebody else to engage in pro-social behavior,” he said. “For any of us to say, ‘My way is the right way and I have the only right values’ is to fail to recognize that all of us can be kinder and more tolerant. We’re all in the same lifeboat together.”