– As Britain and the European Union grope for an elusive new Brexit agreement, an old idea is suddenly getting traction in Parliament: putting Britain's departure from Europe back up for a popular vote.

Labour Party members said they would push to attach an amendment to whatever deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson brings back from Brussels, which would require him to let the British people vote on whether to accept his deal and leave the E.U. — or stay put.

The last time Parliament voted on a second referendum, in April, the proposal failed by 12 votes. But two of the plan's backers, Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson, contend that the grinding debate over Brexit has shifted sentiment enough that it is worth trying again.

For those Britons still traumatized by their country's decision to leave the E.U. in June 2016, a second referendum has long beckoned as the ultimate do-over — a chance to put three years of turmoil, division, and political paralysis behind them by essentially saying to their European neighbors, "never mind."

"It's a definitive end to the Brexit nightmare," said Kyle, whose district in East Sussex voted to remain in the E.U.

Kyle argued that the case for a second vote had strengthened because any agreement struck by Johnson would likely represent a harder form of Brexit than the deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, and far harder than anything proposed by the Leave side during the original referendum campaign. The House of Commons soundly defeated May's deal three times.

When Johnson presented his proposal to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, he characterized May's deal as a "bridge to a proposed future relationship with the E.U. in which the U.K. could be closely integrated with the E.U. customs arrangements and would align with E.U. law in many areas."

"That proposed future relationship," Johnson wrote, "is not the goal of the current U.K. government."

Given how the Brexit terms have hardened — to say nothing of how far the concept has evolved since in 2016 — Kyle said the public ought to have another chance.

Phil Wilson, a Labour member of Parliament who represents a district in northeast England that voted to leave Europe, said he was not sure his constituents would vote for Brexit again, given their fears.

"In 2016, people, yes, did vote to leave, but they didn't vote how to leave," he said at a briefing organized by the Foreign Press Association.