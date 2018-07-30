In what has been a fairly smooth commute, there have been a few hiccups. The latest is a wreck on eastbound Hwy. 610 at West Broadway in Brooklyn Park. Traffic is heavy duty from Hwy. 252 past the scene.

At 7:35 a.m., the State Patrol was on the way to a single vehicle wreck on northbound I-694 at 34th Street in Oakdale. A pickup landed in the median.

The slowest drive is along Interstate 494 between Hwy. 169 and Cedar Avenue. Either direction will take about 15 minutes at this hour.

Look for sluggish conditions on southbound Hwy. 100 from France Avenue to I-394 through Brooklyn Center and Robbinsdale. Eastbound Hwy. 212 from Dell Road over to I-494 also is moving a tad below the posted.

Croweded, but nothing unusual on the Crosstown westbound from Cedar Avenue to I-35W and on westbound I-94 from Hwy. 280 to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. Both drives are 15 minutes.

Earlier Monday, a driver apparently ran off the road and landed on the railroad tracks below. All the activitty is under the overpass from I-494 at Hwy. 61 in Newport.