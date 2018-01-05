The new year has brought some much-needed hope to the Korean Peninsula, with Pyongyang and Seoul agreeing to talks next week about North Korea’s participation in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games and reopening a long-dormant hot line for communication.

Meanwhile, in an apparent gesture of goodwill to the North, South Korea and the United States have agreed to delay joint military exercises until after the games.

But what concessions is North Korea going to make in return? So far, that remains unclear. Many analysts are watching for signs that Pyongyang is preparing to continue weapons testing despite the apparent detente with South Korea — a worrying possibility, given the rapid advances made by North Korea in the past year.

A weapons test in the next few weeks would add further to North Korea’s reputation as an unreliable negotiations partner.

Even so, it may be difficult to know whether North Korea is preparing for a weapons test ahead of time — and in some cases, it may prove difficult to tell whether certain tests have taken place even after the fact.

“Further engine or flight tests in the near term would undermine Kim Jong Un’s own professed interest in talks with South Korea designed to reduce tensions, but I would not be surprised to see such weapons testing,” Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, wrote in an e-mail.

On Tuesday, just after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un first raised the possibility of talks about the Olympics, CBS News reported that there had been activity at a location north of Pyongyang where an ICBM test occurred in November. National security correspondent David Martin reported that such a test could occur as early as this week.

Some analysts dismissed the possibility of an upcoming launch from the site identified by CBS. Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, suggested instead that the activity was related to Kim’s claim during a New Year speech to “mass-produce nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles.”

Though not a test, that detail is not likely to reassure those scared of conflict — and there are other signs that North Korea’s weapons development program may have tests on the way.

Over at the website 38 North, Joseph Bermudez, Frank Pabian and Jack Liu have analyzed commercial satellite imagery of a North Korean facility in Sohae from late 2017. The analysts point to a number of signs — including the shift in the location of an environmental shelter that would have blocked the installation of test engines, as well as new construction — that raise the possibility North Korea could be planning a test of a missile engine in the near future.

Importantly, this would be a new missile engine, rather than a new missile itself — the engine would not be used to launch a new missile, but instead would be run and monitored in a stationary position on a test stand — which the international community does not tend to respond to.

38 North’s analysts also caution that it is possible that a more innocuous logic may explain the movement at the site, including the testing of engines for a nonmilitary space launch vehicle. In a phone call, Bermudez said that in some cases he thinks the North Koreans may deliberately move things at testing sites to confuse outside analysts. “They could be trying to manipulate us,” he explained.

However, missile testing will be an important thing to watch this year — many analysts have voiced concern that North Korea may try to develop a new solid-fuel engine for its missiles this year. As solid fuel can be stored in the engines, unlike more volatile liquid fuel, North Korea may be pursuing this technology to increase the maneuverability of its missile systems.

Shea Cotton, a research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, said it was not clear whether a solid-fuel engine could be tested at the Sohae facility, but in the past, the location had been used exclusively for liquid fuel tests.

Either way, missile engine tests are fundamentally harder to track than flight tests or nuclear tests, both of which have big indicators for foreign powers to watch out for. Even with satellite imagery of the site, it can be difficult to confirm that an engine test has taken place. “Unless North Korea publicizes the tests, we might never hear about them,” Cotton said.

Though the international community has not typically condemned North Korea for engine tests or the manufacturing of missiles, in the context of the upcoming North Korea and South Korea talks, such a development could cause problems. “While a rocket engine test would be less provocative than a flight test, it would still expose South Korean President Moon Jae-in to criticism that he is overeager to initiate dialogue with Pyongyang,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA analyst who is now the Heritage Foundation’s top expert on North Korea.

“The North Koreans certainly understand that conducting a missile or nuclear test will create problems,” said Joel Wit, founder of the 38 North website and a former North Korea negotiator, but things like engine testing were more of a “gray area” where the response would be hard to gauge.

Kimball also warned that North Korea would be more likely to conduct further weapons tests if the Trump administration were to send B1-B bombers or other military aircraft toward North Korea in the next few weeks. “Whether inter-Korean peace talks could continue if either side engages in what might be seen as a provocation would depend on the provocation,” Kimball said.