KING, Wis. — A new leader has been named for the troubled Wisconsin Veterans Home at King, which has been dogged by concerns about inadequate care and poor building conditions.

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs says Richard Mapes will take over on March 19 as the new commandant of the Veterans Home at King, which has more than 650 residents.

The department says Mapes has 20 years of experience as a senior living and retirement facilities administrator, and has been a member of the Navy Reserve for more than 30 years.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Mapes will oversee a King veterans home that has been criticized for resident neglect, low employee morale and staffing shortages.

Jim Knight, the former commandant of the facility, was reassigned within the state agency last March.