ORLANDO, Fla. — Harry Potter fans should get ready to rev their engines.
A new roller coaster modeled after the character Hagrid's motorcycle will open at Universal Orlando Resort in June.
The theme park resort said Thursday that Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will take riders on a trip with encounters from the wizarding world's "rarest magical creatures."
No further details were provided.
The new Harry Potter ride will be in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade, which is in the resort's Islands of Adventure park.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
From corn to Apple: What's behind the US-China standoff
To hear the Americans tell it, the Chinese have gone on a commercial crime spree, pilfering trade secrets from seed corn to electronic brains behind wind turbines. China has stripped the arm off a T-Mobile robot, the U.S. says, and looted trade secrets about robotic cars from Apple.
Variety
The Latest: Striking Oakland teacher seeks smaller classes
The Latest on a teachers strike in Oakland, California (all times local):
Music
Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Dominick Argento dead at 91
Dominick Argento, the 1975 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Music, had died. He was 91.
Eat & Drink
Our food critic loves these 5 Twin Cities restaurants
From a Vietnamese hot spot to a fire-cooking award winner, these restaurants get the highest recommendation.
Variety
Report: University of Minnesota should rename 4 buildings
A task force is recommending that the names of former administrators who promoted racist and anti-Semitic policies be removed from four University of Minnesota buildings.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.