CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers considering whether to legalize recreational marijuana are hearing from supporters who say such a move is long overdue and opponents urging them to resist pressure from surrounding states.

Ten states have legalized recreational marijuana — including the three bordering New Hampshire. A bill before the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday would legalize up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of recreational marijuana and 5 grams of concentrated cannabis. A cannabis control commission would be set up to license and regulate cannabis businesses.

A similar bill passed the House last year before dying in the Senate. Democrats, who added legalization to their party platform last year, now control both the House and Senate, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said he would veto the bill if it passes.