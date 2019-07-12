CONCORD, N.H. — Sports betting is now legal in New Hampshire.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill Friday to allow mobile gambling as well as wagering at up to 10 retail locations across the state.
The state Lottery Commission will supervise and regulate the new industry. It is expected to bring in an estimated $7.5 million in fiscal year 2021 and $13.5 million two years later.
Since a U.S. Supreme Court last year ended Nevada's monopoly on legal sportsbooks, they've opened in eight more states. They've also been legalized but have not yet opened in another six plus the District of Columbia. The issue is going to voters in Colorado this November.
