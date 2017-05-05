A week after Marcus Lemonis won a bankruptcy auction for St. Paul-based Gander Mountain, he took to Twitter Friday morning to parse out more details.

One of Lemonis’ tweets indicated that he is working to keep the company’s headquarters in St. Paul.

By mid-morning, Lemonis had not clarified how many of the 162 Gander Mountain stores will remain open.

Reports have conflicted since Camping World Holdings, which Lemonis owns, last Friday acquired 17 Gander Mountain stores and the right to own others. He initially said half of the 162 would close. Later reports suggested a smaller number.

This morning, Lemonis responded piecemeal to various tweets asking which locations were closing. Castleton, Indiana and Joliet, Ill.? “Waiting on landlord.” Cicero, NY? “Looking good.” The nine remaining stores in Minnesota? “Update coming soon.”

It was good news for the Hattiesburg, Mississippi, store which, “Will remain a @gandermtn,” he tweeted.

No existing Gander Mountain stores will be converted to Camping World stores, according to another tweet, although they could be “mixed or co-located.”

Gander Mountain originally filed for bankruptcy in March. Last week, Camping World bid nearly $38 million for the assets of Gander Mountain and Overton’s, a boating business in North Carolina.