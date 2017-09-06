StarTribune
Eat & Drink 442898193

New frozen treat emporium with vegan ice cream and crepes coming to Minneapolis

Crepe & Spoon is set to debut sometime in December. 
By Star Tribune
September 6, 2017 — 3:18pm
Crepe & Spoon is opening later this year in Minneapolis.