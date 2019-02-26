WASHINGTON — The Army National Guard is looking for nearly 5,000 fitness instructors and buying roughly $40 million in workout equipment in the next seven months to help its soldiers meet new physical fitness standards being set by the military service.

But even as commanders begin delivering the new 10-pound medicine balls, pull-up bars and hexagon barbells, they also worry whether America's 330,000 citizen soldiers will have the time and the drive to master the new, more grueling Army fitness test.

The officer in charge of setting up the new test across the Guard, Lt. Col. Brian Dean, says soldiers who have fitness routines and are doing well won't have many issues. But he says those who struggle to find workout time will find the change significant.