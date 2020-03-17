WASHINGTON — The federal government issued new guidelines Monday for Americans on how to combat the coronavirus pandemic, titled "15 Days to Slow the Spread." The 15 days are seen as a trial period for the new recommendations and add to previous guidance about practicing good hygiene, staying home if sick and following state and local authorities.

Highlights of the guidance:

— Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

— Older people: Stay home and away from other people.

— Avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. Use drive-through, pickup or delivery options.

— People in a home where someone has tested positive for COVID-19: Keep the entire household at home.

— People with serious underlying health conditions that can put them at increased risk: Stay home and away from other people.

— Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

— Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.

— Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities except to provide critical assistance.

— In states with evidence of community transmission: Bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and other indoor and outdoor venues where people congregate should close.

— Schools should be closed in areas with community transmission and in surrounding areas, and if the virus has been detected in people associated with the school.