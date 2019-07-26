PLAN 928-309

Total finished sq. ft.: 3,177

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /4

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Daylight basement

The main level

A welcoming front porch, multiple gables and shutters add old-fashioned character to this design. The interior features a large open living room, centrally located kitchen — with a large island that seats six — and a formal dining area. The left side of the floor plan contains the private master suite appointed with an oversized master bath and large walk-in closet. The nearby covered patio can be accessed from both the living room and the master bedroom. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, one with a bathroom, as well as a hall bathroom, office and loft space.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









