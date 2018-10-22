NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court has set a new execution date of Nov. 1 for a death row inmate who has asked for the electric chair rather than lethal injection.
The state's highest court announced the date in a written notice Monday.
Edmund Zagorski was set to die on Oct. 11 but won a late reprieve from Gov. Bill Haslam amid a flurry of legal maneuvers. Among the issues was his request to die in the electric chair as a quicker and less painful execution method than lethal injection.
Tennessee is one of nine states that allow electrocutions, but none have been carried out that way since a 2013 execution in Virginia.
The 63-year-old Zagorski was sentenced to death in 1984 for killing two men he robbed during a drug deal.
