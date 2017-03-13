On July 18, 1817, novelist Jane Austen died at age 41. Much of Austen’s medical biography is murky, and how she died remains an enduring mystery.

Historians, in the two centuries since, have dissected what little evidence exists. In her later letters she complained of bilious attacks, facial aches and fever. Austen experts fingered several possible killers, including stomach cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma or an adrenal disorder known as Addison’s disease.

An article published Thursday on the website of the nationally-run British Library offered a theory of a more dramatic sort: What if poison did in the author of “Sense and Sensibility?”

If so, the arsenic likely came from a tainted water supply or a medicinal mix-up, the library suggested. The claim has been subject to a fair bit of skepticism since Thursday, when the library published an article on its website linking her possible cataracts to arsenic. (Austen scholar Janine Barchas told the New York Times that it was a “quantum leap.”)

The library’s reasoning hinged on spectacles. In 1999, the writer’s great-great-great-niece Joan Austen-Leigh donated a desk that belonged to Austen. The library discovered that the desk held three pairs of glasses, two tortoiseshell and one wire-framed. The British Library had the glasses examined, and found that the lenses were convex, suggesting a farsighted wearer.

Austen eventually suffered from very poor eyesight, if the eyeglasses indeed belonged to her. The glasses varied in strengths. One of two tortoiseshell glasses was quite strong, said the British Library’s analysis. Perhaps the glasses’ increasing diopters told a narrative.

A miniature 19th-century portrait of Jane Austen, whose death at age 41 has long been a source of mystery.

“Could it be that she gradually needed stronger and stronger glasses for reading because of a more serious underlying health problem?” Sandra Tuppen, a curator at the library, wrote in the article. “The variations in the strength of the British Library’s three pairs of spectacles may indeed give further credence to the theory that Austen suffered from arsenic poisoning, albeit accidental.”

This was not the only evidence to suggest arsenic poisoning, the article noted. Austen complained of skin discoloration (“black & white & every wrong colour,” she wrote), which may also be a symptom of accumulating arsenic in the body. Inadvertent arsenic poisoning in the 1800s was not unheard of. Crime writer Lindsay Ashford, one of the first proponents of the theory, told the Guardian in 2011 that, “I think it’s highly likely she was given a medicine containing arsenic. When you look at her list of symptoms and compare them to the list of arsenic symptoms, there is an amazing correlation.”

By the heyday of the Victorian era, arsenic was ubiquitous in Britain, present in medicines and occasionally confused for sugar or plaster of Paris. Green wallpapers and green dresses contained arsenic, said the Chemical Heritage Foundation’s Distillations magazine, as did “beer, wine, sweets, wrapping paper, painted toys, sheep dip, insecticides, clothing, dead bodies, stuffed animals, hat ornaments, coal and candles.”

The British Library cited Simon Barnard, an optometrist based in London, who believed that if Austen’s eyesight worsened — indicating cataracts — heavy metal poisoning was a leading candidate. Other cataract causes, such as diabetes, would likely have killed Austen before her eyesight dimmed to the point of needing the strongest glasses.

The debate around Austen’s death kicked off in 1964, when Zachary Cope, an English surgeon, argued that Addison’s disease killed Austen.

But Annette Upfal, an Austen scholar then at the University of Queensland in Australia, wrote in 2005 at BMJ’s Medical Humanities that it was not a sudden attack of Addison’s disease but a longer history of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Upfal teased out a history of illness in Austen’s letters, including persistent neuralgia and cycles of fever leading up to her death.“This was not a case of a healthy person being suddenly struck down with a fatal illness,” Upfal wrote.

For now, the British Library’s hypothesis was unlikely to settle any debates.