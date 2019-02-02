About 1,000 years ago, a woman in Germany died and was buried in an unmarked grave in a church cemetery. No record of her life survived, and no historian had reason to wonder who she was. But when modern scientists examined her dug-up remains, they discovered something peculiar — brilliant blue flecks in the tartar on her teeth.

And that has cast new light on the role of women and art in medieval Europe. The blue particles were lapis lazuli, a highly prized semi-precious stone that was ground up and used as a pigment. From that, scientists concluded the woman was an artist involved in creating illuminated manuscripts — a task usually associated with monks.

The discovery is considered the most direct evidence yet of a particular woman taking part in the making of high-quality illuminated manuscripts, the lavishly illustrated religious and secular texts of the Middle Ages. And it corroborates other findings that suggest female artisans were not as rare as previously thought.

“It’s kind of a bombshell for my field — it’s so rare to find material evidence of women’s artistic and literary work in the Middle Ages,” said Alison Beach, a professor of medieval history at Ohio State University. “Because things are much better documented for men, it’s encouraged people to imagine a male world. This helps us correct that bias.”

The scientists arrived at the discovery by accident. A building renovation in 1989 uncovered the woman’s tomb, along with those of other women who were apparently part of a female religious community attached to the church. Radiocarbon dating of the skeleton revealed the 45- to 60-year-old woman died between 997 and 1162.

The woman was probably a highly skilled artist and scribe. Ultramarine, as the powdered form of lapis lazuli is known, was the finest and most expensive pigment in medieval Europe, more valuable than gold. The stone came from a single source: the mines of Afghanistan. Because of the cost of carrying it to Europe, ultramarine was reserved for the most important and well-funded artistic projects.

The researchers pored over old painting manuals to form a hypothesis as to how the woman got blue flecks in her teeth: She periodically licked the tip of her brush to bring it to a fine point for detailed work.

“If you picture someone in the Middle Ages making a fine illuminated manuscript, you probably picture a monk — a man,” Beach said. That’s in part because monasteries kept better records than female religious organizations did, and because men were more likely to sign their works, she said.

In recent years, scholars have identified indirect documentary evidence that women participated in making the expensive, handcrafted books that religious communities used before the invention of the printing press. For instance, a 12th-century German letter commissioned a liturgical book to be produced by “sister ‘N.’ ”

Medieval women’s artistic and literary work “has been open to challenges and questions, since we rarely have signed images or identifiable ‘named’ female artists,” said Fiona Griffiths, a historian at Stanford University, who was not involved in the study. “Here we have evidence of a female scribe/artist,” not from a secondhand source, “but from residues in her mouth.”