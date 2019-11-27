BRUSSELS — The EU Commission President-elect says her ambitious agenda at the head of the European Union's executive will center on the "existential issue" of battling climate change.
Ursula von der Leyen told the EU plenary hours before she and her team of commissioners were slated to be approved that she would work on "a European Green Deal" so the EU can continue to be a global leader on the climate change issue.
Von der Leyen said that "climate change is about all of us. We have the duty to act and the power to lead." She has said that she will come forward with a comprehensive plan within the first 100 days of her tenure, which is set to start on Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
New EU Commission chief promises ambitious agenda
The EU Commission President-elect says her ambitious agenda at the head of the European Union's executive will center on the "existential issue" of battling climate change.
World
Amnesty: Egypt uses prosecution branch to crush dissent
Egypt's government is using a secretive judicial agency designed to fight terrorism to detain peaceful protesters, journalists and critics on trumped-up charges without trial, Amnesty International said in a report released Wednesday.
World
South Korea fires warning shots at North Korean ship
South Korea says it has fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that violated their disputed western sea boundary.
World
Dubai court reduces sentence for editor who killed his wife
A British newspaper editor convicted of killing his wife with a hammer has seen his sentence reduced by Dubai's Court of Appeal.
World
Albania death toll reaches 25 in quake aftermath
The death toll from a powerful earthquake in Albania rose to 25 overnight as local and international rescue crews continued to search collapsed buildings for survivors.