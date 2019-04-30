HELSINKI — Estonian authorities say a criminal investigation into suspected domestic violence has been launched against a new government member just hours after he assumed office.

Justice Minister Raivo Aeg told Estonian public broadcaster ERR late Monday that police are probing technology and foreign trade minister Marti Kuusik over domestic violence allegations in Estonian news reports.

Kuusik represents the nationalist Estonian Conservative People's Party, or EKRE, part of the three-party coalition government led by Prime Minister and Center Party head Juri Ratas.

The new 15-member Cabinet was sworn in Monday. Ratas told Estonian newspaper Postimees Tuesday that Kuusik won't able to continue in his post if the allegations prove to be true.