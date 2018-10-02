A previously unknown dwarf planet circles through the far reaches of our solar system, the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center announced Tuesday. Officially designated 2015 TG387, the small and spherical object is probably a ball of ice. Astronomers first observed the dwarf planet on Oct. 13, 2015, from the Subaru telescope at Hawaii's Mauna Kea Observatories. Embracing the near-Halloween October spirit — and for want of something pronounceable — its discoverers nicknamed 2015 TG387 "the Goblin."

The Goblin is "about 300 kilometers in diameter, on the small end of a dwarf planet," said Scott Sheppard, an astronomer at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington who discovered the object along with colleagues at Northern Arizona University, the University of Hawaii and the University of Oklahoma. Dwarf planet Pluto, by comparison, is six times as wide.

Sheppard has embarked on an ongoing survey to find tiny planetoids on the solar system's outer rim. He's interested in the Goblin because it "always stays well beyond the giant planet region," referring to the lineup of our solar system's four biggest planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Because 2015 TG387 exists so far away, speaking in terms of miles becomes unwieldy. Instead, astronomers refer to its orbit in astronomical units, or AU, where 1 AU is the distance between the sun and Earth. Pluto sits at an average of 40 AU from the sun. The Goblin comes no closer than 65 AU.

Only a few known objects in our solar system have comparable orbits, such as dwarf planets 2012 VP113 (nickname: Biden) and Sedna. And 2015 TG387's lopsided elliptical orbit takes it much farther away than those two objects — at its farthest, the Goblin reaches 2,300 AU. This means the Goblin takes 40,000 years to complete one orbit of the sun. If we set our calendars by 2015 TG387, then one "Goblin year" ago the last of the Neanderthals walked the Earth.