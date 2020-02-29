St. Catherine University’s new business dean sees the future of work becoming more dynamic — and aims to make sure his school prepares students to deal with and embrace that change.

Benson K. Whitney, dean of St. Kate’s School of Business in St. Paul, took up the position at the end of January, following an actively changing career course with positions in business, law, diplomacy and education reform.

The varied experiences have helped inform Whitney on delving into academia. Excerpts of an interview with Whitney:

Q: What is your vision for the business school?

A: I have a lot to learn but I’d say, in the highest level, I think my vision, and I’d say the university’s vision, is for the School of Business to be a highly respected institution that sends strong women leaders out into the business community and who will have a big impact on those businesses and the world in which they work in a positive way. On a next level down, to do that, we need to have graduates from the School of Business who are both life-ready and career-ready. And my vision is to build a school around being able to provide an environment where both those things are true.

Q: How does the current business landscape play into those goals?

A: To the extent we’re going to be focused on career, we need to be focused on the careers that exist, not ones we wish [would] exist or used to exist. We have to look to the present and the future. … The world of work and education has changed.

Q: How so?

A: There’s a lot of pressure for students on cost and access. ... [And] people are going to want different types of education at different times in their life. So, the idea that you go to school once, you get out, you go to work, and then that’s the end of your learning … that’s not the world we’re going to live in increasingly, because [of] the extremely dynamic nature of the workplace. And this isn’t just Minnesota but in general. … You need to prepare people to have that flexibility — that’s part of the career-ready part.

Q: You have had a variety of jobs across sectors. How will all of those past positions inform this role?

A: I had a career that’s probably going to be more similar to the career of someone [of a younger] generation, in the sense that I do think there’ll be much more dynamic movement in the workplace. I started as a lawyer, and then I went into the venture-capital business. And I went from the venture-capital business to working in politics and political management. And then I worked in government as the ambassador to Norway, and then I have spent the last time in sort of the nonprofit sector. … [But] doing the job of managing an academic department … that’s very new to me. But I think that I was also brought here to try to look toward the future. And make sure that we create a strong, successful School of Business that has its important place in the universe of what’s offered in this state.

Q: Does the business school work with any local businesses?

A: We have a very good relationship with 3M, where we’re a good pipeline of promising women leaders. ... We have a lot of people doing internships there, they’re participating in things, and 3M comes in and does things here. That’s a model that we need to replicate more.

Q: How can you do that?

A: We have [some relationships,] but I want to do more. … That’s going to be part of my job, to go out into the community and build those relationships. … We can create a partnership where we can supply them with really capable women leaders in business, and it’s a win-win because those people get great jobs and the employer gets more great employees.

Caitlin Anderson (caitlin.anderson@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.