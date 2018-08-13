Just as traffic was recovering from an earlier crash, a new mishap has traffic jamming on southbound I-35W in the north metro.

The latest is near County Road 88 in New Brighton.

Over on I-35E, look for a crash in the southbound lanes at Little Canada Road.

At 7:25 a.m., drivers on the westbound Crosstown are steering around a rear-end fender bender at Cedar Avenue.

Traffic elsewhere is moving at a decent clip, but do expect the usual congestion on northbound Hwy. 169 from the Minnesota River up to I-494 and in both directions of I-494 between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue.

Here is your metro traffic map.