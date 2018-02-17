It’s a new class of antibiotic that promises to live up to its rough Latin translation: killer of bad guys.

In a report published in the journal Nature Microbiology, researchers describe a never-before-seen antibiotic agent that vanquished several strains of multidrug-resistant bacteria. In rats, the agent — dubbed malacidin — attacked and broke down the cell walls of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and cleared the animals’ MRSA skin infections within a day. Malacidin is short for metagenomic acidic lipopeptide antibiotic-cidins. (Also, “mal” means bad in Latin, and “cide” means to kill.) It is a distant relative of daptomycin, a powerful antibiotic that uses calcium to disrupt bacterial cell walls.

Malacidin appears to work differently than daptomycin, which was introduced in 2003 and has yet to be challenged by resistant bacteria. But scientists have reason to believe it will hold up at least as well. Even after 20 days of continued contact with malacidin — more than enough time for most bacteria to find a way to thwart an antibiotic’s effects — samples of MRSA bacteria showed no signs of evolving resistance to the newly discovered agent.

Not bad for a compound that’s been hiding in soil for eons. The discovery of a new class of antibiotic medication would be a red-letter event: Researchers haven’t brought forth a truly new antimicrobial medication since 1987. But an even more singular event would be the discovery of a new class of antibiotics that doesn’t prompt the development of resistant strains of bacteria.

Ever since the mid-1940s, after penicillin was discovered by microbiologist Alexander Fleming and rushed into development, the introduction of new antibiotics has quickly given rise to disease-causing bacteria capable of eluding their effects. The result has been called a “slow catastrophe.” Unless new antibacterial agents are discovered, mortality rates due to untreatable infections are predicted to rise more than tenfold by 2050.

This is where malacidin becomes most interesting.

More remarkable than what it does is how scientists found it — narrowing their search for the DNA signature of calcium dependence. When they found what they were looking for in a particular sample of soil, they captured and cloned the relevant genes, rearranged and inserted them into a host organism, and expanded the resulting sample through fermentation. This process made it possible to test the unique properties of malacidin on MRSA-infected rats.

And that holds the promise of discovering more potential medicines that live in soil.