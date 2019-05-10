With just 21 rooms, the Wheelhouse keeps its cool with vintage baseball touches, starting with the repurposed high school scoreboard in the thrift-chic lobby. A former apartment building, the five-story hotel channels a loft with exposed brick in the lobby and the stairwell that leads to a roof deck for panoramic views over the neighborhood.

The baseball leitmotif threads throughout the decor, including Louisville Slugger bats suspended from the ceiling in the lobby, humorous quotes about baseball outside guest room doors (“Little League baseball is a very good thing because it keeps the parents off the streets,” according to Yogi Berra), original metal folding chairs from Wrigley Field in the hallways and Baby Ruth bars in the minibar. The lobby includes a candy store wall with classic selections including Pez dispensers.

On the other side of a stone arch lies a Detroit-pizza restaurant and, on the lower level, a speakeasy-style bar. Warm service by front-desk staffers accompanies free coffee in the morning and Cracker Jack in the evening.

The location

One long block south of Wrigley Field, the Wheelhouse is firmly planted amid a forest of bars that are especially packed on game days and weekends. The nearby Red Line El train stop offers easy access out, and by renting a Divvy bike from the shared system, riders can reach the Lake Michigan waterfront in a few minutes.

A deluxe king room at the Wheelhouse Hotel in Chicago.

The room

Possibly the only guest on a Tuesday just after the hotel opened, I was upgraded from an entry-level double to a deluxe king room on the fourth floor with 12-foot ceilings and an arched floor-to-ceiling window that framed views of the former laundromat where, in the scruffier past of the 1990s, my laundry was once stolen. In the rooms, the designers nicely dial back on baseball and focus on mid­century decor, including a marble pedestal table and two leather chairs, and period portraits in oil.

The bathroom

With black and white floor tile, a marble countertop and vanity-style lighting ringing the mirror, the bathroom was a modern convenience in retro disguise. Two cozy bathrobes in sweatshirt material hung in an armoire, hand towels came monogrammed with the hotel’s name, and minibottles of Beekman 1801 bath products lined the counter.

Dining

The restaurant Union Full Board makes a genial partner to the hotel, serving Detroit-style pizza, which is fluffy and square, along with generous salads, small plates and daily specials in a cozy room featuring exposed brick walls, wood beams and televisions tuned to the Cubs. Downstairs, Tinker to Evers serves craft cocktails in a stone-walled room and is a nice alternative to the beer bars packed around Wrigley.

Amenities

Instead of coffee in the rooms, guests will find urns of it free in the lobby each morning. Wi-Fi is free, but there is no fitness center. Management promises that the rooftop deck will be furnished by summer, offering views over the neighborhood. It also plans to add cocktail service on the deck and a 3,000-square-foot beer garden beside the hotel.

The bottom line

A stylish boutique hotel with nods to baseball and a vintage vibe, the Wheelhouse offers a warm, intimate option in the bustling sports-centric neighborhood. Doubles start at $230 (3475 N. Clark; 1-773-248-9001; wheelhousehotel.com).









