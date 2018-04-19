The former longtime superintendent of the Rocori School District is now facing eight additional counts of indecent exposure.

The charges filed Thursday against 56-year-old Scott Staska in Stearns County are in addition to 10 counts of indecent exposure filed last week.

Staska, of Cold Spring, was arrested in March and accused of exposing himself by unzipping his pants while in two Kwik Trip stores.

The criminal complaints outlining the new misdemeanor charges describe eight incidents that allegedly occurred at two gas stations in St. Cloud and two stores inside Crossroads Center, according to local media reports.

According to court documents obtained by the St. Cloud Times, the earliest reported incidents occurred at the Kwik Trip on 6250 Stearns County Road 120, where an employee told police Staska came to the store four times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23. Each time, his pants button was fastened but his zipper was down.

A separate complaint states he reportedly returned to that store once between Feb. 25 and March 3 and approached the counter with his pants zipper down, according to the St. Cloud Times.

Staska also entered another Kwik Trip at 725 44th Av. N on Feb. 18 with his fly open.

Two misdemeanor counts stem from a Feb. 11 incident at Crossroads Center, where Staska reportedly visited Rue 21 and Lids stores and exposed himself.

Police met with Staska on March 21 to show him surveillance videos of one of the incidents, and Staska admitted that it was him, according to the criminal complaint.

Staska was put on paid administrative leave after his arrest and has since resigned. A family member told the Star Tribune last month that Staska “has a lot of medical issues,” but didn’t elaborate.

Staska, who withdrew from consideration of being the next superintendent of the Moorhead School District, had no similar accusations against him involving students or staff in the district, school officials said.