EATON, Ohio — A grand jury has indicted a former Ohio state trooper accused of sexually assaulting five people in the course of his work and a sixth person who is a minor.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office said in a release that the additional charges in Monday's indictment mean 44-year-old former trooper Christopher Ward now faces a total of five counts of gross sexual imposition and two sexual battery counts.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for Ward's attorney.

Ward was previously indicted in Preble County in July on three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual battery.

The former state trooper from Eaton initially was charged in February over allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with an adult in 2015 and a minor in 2018.