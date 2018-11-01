ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has identified another case of a mild form of bird flu in a Minnesota turkey flock.
Rutine testing confirmed the presence of low-pathogenic H5N2 virus in a turkey flock in Stearns County.
The flock of 13-week-old hens has been quarantined. The farm will be allowed to market the turkeys once the birds test negative for the disease.
A similar case of the virus was detected last month in a commercial turkey flock in Kandiyohi County.
Officials say this mild form of bird flu is not the same strain of virus that caused a devastating outbreak in 2015, and poses no public health or food safety risk.
