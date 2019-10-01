– Defying the NCAA, California’s governor signed a first-in-the-nation law Monday that will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements — a move that could upend amateur sports in the U.S. and trigger a legal challenge.

Under the law, which takes effect in 2023, students at public and private universities in the state will be allowed to sign deals with sneaker companies, soft-drink makers or other advertisers and profit from their names and likenesses, just like the pros.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and others cast the law as an attempt to bring more fairness to big-money college sports and let athletes share in the wealth they create for their schools.

“Other college students with a talent, whether it be literature, music, or technological innovation, can monetize their skill and hard work,” he said. “Student athletes, however, are prohibited from being compensated while their respective colleges and universities make millions, often at great risk to athletes’ health, academics and professional careers.”

He predicted other states will introduce similar legislation. Two lawmakers in South Carolina have already announced plans to do so, and one Minnesota lawmaker is working on a similar proposal.

California’s new law applies to all sports, though the big money to be made is in football and basketball. It bars schools from kicking athletes off the team if they get paid. It does not apply to community colleges and prohibits athletes from accepting endorsement deals that conflict with their schools’ existing contracts.

Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner, author of the bill that allows athletes at California colleges to hire agents and sign endorsement deals, smiles while being interviewed at her office in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Defying the NCAA, California opened the way Monday for college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sneaker companies, soft drink makers and other sponsors, just like the pros.

The NCAA, which had asked Newsom to veto the bill, responded by saying it will consider its “next steps” while also moving forward with “efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.”

The NCAA, which has 1,100 member schools and claims nearly a half-million athletes, said that changes are needed but must be done at a national level through the athletic association, not through a patchwork of state laws.

Before the governor signed the bill, the NCAA cautioned that the law would give California universities an unfair recruiting advantage, which could prompt the association to bar them from competition.

Powerhouses like the University of Southern California, UCLA, Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley, could find themselves banned.

But while the NCAA is the top governing body for college sports, membership is voluntary. If the California schools are forced out, they could form a new governing body.

The law represents another instance of California jumping out in front of other states and positioning itself in the vanguard of change.

The movement to allow student athletes to profit from their hard work on the court or the playing field has been cast as a matter of economic fairness and civil rights, with critics complaining that schools are getting rich off the backs off athletes — often, black athletes struggling to get by financially.

Professional athletes have endorsed the law, including LeBron James, whose 14-year-old son is a closely watched basketball prospect in Los Angeles and will be 18 when the measure takes effect.

On Instagram, James exulted over the signing of the measure, saying it will “change the lives for countless athletes who deserve it!”

Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner, the bill’s author, said it corrects a longtime wrong: “For decades, college sports has generated billions for all involved except the very people most responsible for creating the wealth. That’s wrong.”

The new law does not go so far as to allow colleges and universities to pay athletes directly for their play.

State Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, is working on a proposal similar to the bill passed in California. His goal will be to introduce it to the Minnesota House during the next session.

“I think there would be a lot of support,” West said. “This is a quintessential workplace issue of unpaid labor and that kind of ridiculous situation for a lot of these athletes who could get permanent brain damage and never receive a dime of compensation for hundreds and hundreds of hours of work.”

West said Newsom opened the door for other states to have an opportunity to follow their lead, putting some “real pressure” on the NCAA to make changes to their current policies.

If the bill passed in Minnesota, West said it would at least be a year before college athletes in the state could take advantage of the law.

“We are aware of the bill that was signed in California,” Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in an e-mail. “We are a legacy member of the Big Ten and will work closely with Commissioner [Jim] Delany, Commissioner [Kevin] Warren and the conference on this matter moving forward.”

Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck said he didn’t know enough specifics on the California bill to comment, though he added, “I think the way college football is, change is inevitable. It’s always evolving.”

Staff writers Marcus Fuller and Megan Ryan contributed to this report.