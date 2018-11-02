– Paris and the political leaders who hold sway over this South Pacific island chain are 10,000 miles away. The question now for New Caledonia is whether to keep these faraway bonds or splinter off as the world’s newest nation.

On Sunday, an electorate of some 175,000 will participate in a landmark referendum on independence from France — a decision that touches on major issues including the economy and cultural identity.

According to recent polls, New Caledonians are expected to vote overwhelmingly to remain one of France’s “outre-mer” or overseas territories, a modern-day relic of the once-vast French empire.

The pro-French side is so confident that it is aiming for a wide enough margin of victory to effectively eliminate any possibility of another independence referendum.

But the vote also highlights an issue that will not be resolved at the ballot box: the longstanding complaint by some of the indigenous Kanak people that the archipelago has ceded too much to the descendants of French colonists and their culture.

Grand Chief Bergé Kawa, 71, has a specific reason that he will vote to secede.

At the back of his hut, hidden between the looming columns of pine trees and coconut palms, Kawa keeps the skull of his great-uncle Chief Ataï — leader of an 1878 rebellion against French colonizers for which he was beheaded.

In 2014, Kawa recovered the skull from Paris after it was found in the city’s botanical gardens. It had been taken to France 136 years earlier, displayed in its museums as a trophy of colonial conquest, and then was lost in the gardens in Paris after World War II.

But, though he has brought Ataï back to New Caledonia, Kawa cannot bury his remains. The tribal land where he believes his great-uncle should be interred was confiscated from his clan over a century ago. It is now privately owned.

“We no longer live on our land,” said Kawa. “It’s the white people who live here now … Of course we want independence.”

New Caledonia, about 2,000 miles east of Australia, was annexed by France in 1858. It remains one of 13 French overseas territories.

New Calendonia’s referendum is the climax of a 30-year process to repair ethnic tensions between French descendants and the indigenous Kanak people. In 1988, a three-way peace treaty — involving the French state, anti-independence politicians and pro-independence separatists — was signed to end a bloody civil war, referred to as “the Events” by locals.

The accord delineated a transfer of some powers from France to New Caledonia and a steady path toward an independence referendum.

But for tribal chiefs such as Kawa, the deep fractures left by colonialism are difficult to overcome without Kanak sovereignty.

“They talk about a common destiny,” Kawa said. “But how can you have a common destiny without first recognizing us, the people of this land?”

In Noumea, the administrative capital of New Caledonia, economic life is irrigated by the French state.

France transfers $1.5 billion to the territory each year, which in part sustains the wages of Noumea’s civil servants, who can earn up to 1.8 percent more than they would in metropolitan France.

The economic benefits are largely spurring the vote against independence.

“We have faces of a thousand colors here,” anti-independence politician Thierry Santa said at a recent rally in Noumea. “And despite these differences between our skins, for a great number of us, our hearts still beat for France.”