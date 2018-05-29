"Nobody sits us down and tells us to collect objects when we're young," Rolf Potts writes, "it's just something we do, as a way of familiarizing ourselves with the world, its possibilities, and our place in it."

Few of us would call ourselves collectors, but most travelers have, at some point or other, bought a key chain, pocketed a seashell or saved a ticket stub from a vacation. Turns out, as Potts notes in a new little book called "Souvenir," that there's more to this seemingly simple (perhaps frivolous to some) practice than meets the eye. For one thing, it's a ritual that spans millenniums, dating back to the oldest described journeys. And, probably unknown to many travelers, academic researchers have classified souvenirs — even mass-produced items like "I Love New York" T-shirts and plastic miniatures of Michelangelo's David — into various categories.

Which categories do the things I've bought or found in my travels fall into? I began wondering this when Potts, a travel writer and the director of a summer writing workshop at the Paris American Academy, mentioned to me in passing that there are names for different classes of souvenirs. Further, what's really behind our need to bring home mementos? And what do the things we keep say about us?

If you've ever pocketed a pebble or saved a Champagne cork, you've got yourself what scholars call a "piece-of-the-rock," a physical chunk of a place or experience, we learn in "Souvenir" (Bloomsbury).

Piece-of-the-rock mementos, along with another category of souvenirs that scholars call "local products" ("everything from Uruguayan leatherwork to Mozambican piri-piri sauce," Potts writes), predate today's multibillion-dollar mass-tourism industry. These sorts of souvenirs stretch back to the earliest of journeys, when pilgrims brought home dirt from holy places as a religious souvenir.

"Souvenir" reminds the reader that plundering was not unusual tourist behavior into the 20th century, especially with industrialization and better transportation allowing travel to flourish — not only among the wealthy, but also the middle class. In the 1800s, "breaking off pieces of Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts was such a common practice that a nearby grocery kept a hammer and chisel on hand for tourists," Potts tells us. During the 1876 American centennial, "tourists visiting the Capitol snipped off swatches of the gallery curtains (and carved off chunks of the speaker's desk) in the House of Representatives."

By the close of the 19th century, cheap mass-market souvenirs were becoming alternatives to objects plundered from historical sites. And by the end of the 20th century, Potts writes, imported keepsakes had become the standard in tourist areas around the world — and mass-produced souvenirs were a global industry.

Scholars group these souvenirs into different buckets, including "markers" (location-branded items like T-shirts and teacups); "pictorial images" (postcards and posters); and "symbolic shorthand" (for example, Statue of Liberty key chains), with the latter two categories being emblematic of, though not exclusive to, mass tourism. The bulk manufacturing of such items underscores the relationship, or the lack thereof, between the souvenir and the place. As Potts observes after visiting a Paris gift shop, little Eiffel Towers sold there are manufactured in China and can be ordered online and shipped to Dubuque, Iowa, no plane ticket to France required.

What then, a traveler may ask, is the point?

"Souvenir" offers ideas about what may be in play when we seek mementos.

For some, collecting mementos is a way to advertise worldliness, even though as Potts writes, many souvenirs end up speaking to "stereotypical shorthand rather than lived experience."

In the end, "Souvenir" suggests that the meaning of a keepsake is not fixed (its importance to the owner can change over time) and that its significance is bound up in the traveler's identity. "When we collect souvenirs," Potts writes, "we do so not to evaluate the world, but to narrate the self."

The story begins the moment we take a trinket off a shelf, buy it and walk out of the store. The object can then become part of our personal history, "a way of mythologizing our own lives," Potts says. And ever more so in an age of Instagram, he told me recently, when conspicuous consumption plays out in real time, making the objects we choose to keep seem even more personal.

He himself has had plenty of keepsakes displayed around his home (more often, he's on the road) in Kansas — Asian masks, Bacchus beads from New Orleans, pebbles — things that remind him not merely of the places he's been and the people he's encountered, but of former life phases.

"Try as I might to articulate to other people the meanings and back stories of these objects," he writes, "they ultimately exist as a kind of private sign language that only I can understand."