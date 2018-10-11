A new book is about to open many doors to visiting opportunities in the natural world of the Twin Cities. In our 3,000 square miles there must be places new to you.

All will be found in “A Field Guide to the Natural World of the Twin Cities” by John J. Moriarty. He is senior manager of wildlife for the Three Rivers Park District.

The book, published by the University of Minnesota Press, is illustrated with photos by Siah L. St. Clair. For 35 years he was director of Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley.

Author and photographer will discuss the book and sign copies on Tuesday, Oct. 30. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at the nature center, 100 85th Ave. NW in Fridley.

In the book Moriarty explores the scattered pieces of original and restored habitat in the metro area, 3,000 square miles of prairies, woodlands, and wetlands. All locations are within an hour’s drive of downtown Minneapolis.

The paperback book has 432 pages, 300 in color, and 42 maps to guide your new adventures. Price is $29.95.

Learn more about it at https://www.upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/a-field-guide-to-the-natural-world-of-the-twin