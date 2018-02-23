Hygge & West bedding

Hygge & West's popular wallpaper patterns now can cover more than walls. The Minneapolis company has introduced the birds-in-clouds "Daydream," along with four other designs, for a new line of bedding. The collaboration with local Wit & Delight created "Hydrangea," "Arabesque," "Margot" and "Topiary" patterns in two color palettes. The duvet and sham sets, made of 100 percent organic cotton, range from $175 for twin to $245 for king, and are available at hyggeandwest.com.

LYNN UNDERWOOD

Daylily tips

Learn how to grow daylilies in our northern climate at a panel discussion and Q&A presented at a meeting of the Daylily Society of Minnesota. Speaker Margo Reed, a longtime daylily hybridizer, will be featured; 12:30 to 4 p.m. March 4. Free. Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.

Seed-saving

Learn how to Plan Your Garden for Seed-Saving at this hands-on workshop presented by the Minnesota Historical Society. Gain knowledge about everything from seed selections to growing methods and harvesting techniques. Topics of discussion include hand pollination and isolation techniques, tools, seed preparation and storage. Participants will leave with a garden plan, seed-saving tools and seeds for spring planting; 9 a.m. to noon March 10. $15, register at mnhs.org/kelleyfarm. Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Rd., Elk River.

Rain gardens

Learn about Landscaping for Clean Water at a workshop for Dakota County residents. Topics will include native plants that can enhance flower beds and provide habitat for butterflies. View examples of rain gardens and shoreline restorations that help protect ponds and lakes as well as stabilizing shoreline erosion. As a bonus, find out about financial incentives from the Dakota County Soil and Water Conversation District and the city of Burnsville. 6:15 p.m. March 5. Free. Advance registration required, call 651-480-7777. Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville.

Garden fever

Get a head start on growing at Garden Fever 2018, presented by Carver-Scott Master Gardeners. This year's topic is Back to Basics: Food, Native Plants and Pollinators. Get tips about growing and using herbs and creating an eco-friendly landscape. Learn how to handle critters that come into contact with your yard and how to make a friendly home for bees. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 3. $40, register at carverscottmastergardeners.org/garden-fever. Chaska Event Center, 3210 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.

MELISSA WALKER