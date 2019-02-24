ALGIERS, Algeria — Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Algeria's capital for the second time this week to denounce ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term.
Two days after major street demonstrations that took place across the country, police said some 800 protesters took to the streets on Sunday, answering a call from political movement Mouwatana, or Citizenship. Organizers said 2,000 people attended.
Amid a large security presence, protesters chanted anti-Bouteflika slogans and asked for more freedom before police used tear gas to disperse protesters.
Demonstrations have been rare in Algiers since the 81-year-old Bouteflika came to power, but the announcement this month that he would seek a new term in the April presidential election despite serious questions over his fitness for office has caused a public outcry.
