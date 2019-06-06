Thomas Rhett, “Center Point Road” (Valory)

Rhett has racked up an impressive 12 No. 1 singles, including “Die a Happy Man” and “Marry Me.” But for his fourth album — named for the street in Hendersonville, Tenn., where he grew up — Rhett wants to show where he came from, both personally and musically. And his musical roots offer plenty of surprises.

“VHS” is his country twist on that same late ’80s funk-pop era that Bruno Mars reprised on his “24K Magic” album. Though it leans a little more gospel than rock, the inspirational “Up” could easily be the next Shawn Mendes single. “Beer Can’t Fix,” which Rhett sings with Jon Pardi, has verses that move like R. Kelly’s “Ignition” before settling into a Jimmy Buffett groove for the chorus. “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time,” his collaboration with Little Big Town, sounds like his mix of honky-tonk and “Uptown Funk.”

You’ve got to hand it to him. All these risks pay off, more or less, and Rhett will likely be rewarded with more hits. However, his strongest moments really are the subtler ones. The opening of the title track uses EDM-influenced synthesizers to create drama to contrast with the sweet nostalgic thoughts he spools out with Kelsea Ballerini. The current single “Look What God Gave Her” merges breezy, ’70s pop with current radio-friendly country. “That Old Truck” is poignant and maybe even more personal than ballads like “Blessed.”

“Center Point Road” may not quite be the pop crossover Rhett seems to be looking for, but it should show country radio the value of artistic experimentation.

Glenn Gamboa, Newsday

Mavis Staples, “We Get By”

pop/rock

Mavis Staples, “We Get By” (Anti-)

Ry Cooder, M. Ward, Jeff Tweedy — Staples has had fruitful collaborations with all of them in the last decade-plus. For “We Get By,” the gospel-soul queen teams with another illustrious name, Ben Harper, who produced the set and wrote all 11 songs. He helps her keep her crown.

Harper doesn’t change anything in the presentation. Staples is still backed by her regular three-piece band, including the great Rick Holmstrom on guitar, and three vocalists. His songs, however, neatly capture the essence of the 79-year-old singer.

“I’m a fighter, I’m a lover,” Staples declares on “Anytime,” and we do get both sides. On the urgent “Change,” the old social justice warrior still sees a need for action. In the face of all that, the hymnlike title song, a duet with Harper, exudes quiet strength, preaching resiliency with a gentle reassurance. Balancing those outward-looking numbers are “Never Needed You,” “Stronger,” and “Hard to Leave,” which lay bare her heart on more personal matters.

With the finale, “One More Change,” Staples never specifies what that one change is, but the song reveals the undying resolve and optimism behind Staples’ still-inspiring spirit.

Nick Cristiano, Philadelphia Inquirer

