Rodrigo y Gabriela, "Mettavolution" (ATO)

For those who claim the guitar's reign as a lead instrument is done, check out this Mexican classical guitar duo who've long made radical right turns into flamenco, prog, folk and thrash metal. Together since the 1980s, Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero create an insistently undulating and passionate noise that compares to Metallica or Sonic Youth and is a torrid testament to the intimacy of their relationship.

The duo's fifth studio LP is both familiar and fresh. Made up of six crisp, briefly original tunes and an eerily epic cover of Pink Floyd's most sinister suite, "Echoes," "Mettavolution" is as calmly collected as it is nerve-racking.

The warm title track is a sniper's delight — sharp, cutting, direct. "Witness Tree" and its more clattering, cacophonous sister, "Terracentric," show off the pair's lusty vigor, while a serene song such as "Electric Soul" is sultrier, yet equally agile. Their take on "Echoes" is as full-bodied and obtuse as the original, yet foreign and unique in its own marvelous manner.

A.D. amorosi, Philadelphia Inquirer

Jamila Woods, "Legacy! Legacy!" (Jagjaguwar)

On the first track here, the Chicago poet/educator/activist picks up where she left off on her extraordinary 2016 debut album. "Great greats come down," she sings, "they whisper to me quiet, 'I'm alive, I'm alive, I'm alive.' "

It's an echo of "HEAVN" (Closed Sessions)," which three years ago established Woods as a deceptively gentle voice of resistance, who embodied her community's outcasts — women of color, in particular — and gave them a voice, a soundtrack.

The follow-up reaffirms its predecessor's refusal to be boxed in politically, socially and musically. The album plays like a news bulletin from the past, bringing to life a series of transformative cultural figures who were oppressed but refused to knuckle under.

The songs are shout-outs to artists who cut their own path — poet Nikki Giovanni, singer Eartha Kitt, blues legend Muddy Waters, funk rebel Betty Davis, jazz greats Miles Davis and Sun Ra, literary icons James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston and Octavia Butler, poet Sonia Sanchez, iconoclastic painter Basquiat.

In many cases their art, their individuality was appropriated, exploited, homogenized, stereotyped or diminished by a society that reminded them they were second-class citizens because of their ethnicity. Yet these outsiders all found a way to break through. Just like these artists resisted being boxed in, so does Woods' music. These songs elude genre — a blend of trip-hop, rap/spoken word, R&B, gospel. There's rock guitar and electronic underpinnings, ambient atmospherics and head-bobbing grooves. Woods' voice toggles between rapping and singing.

In the end, Woods argues, the giants on whose shoulders she and her generation stand were strong enough to prevail. They were able to be themselves and an example for those who would follow.

greg kot, Chicago Tribune

