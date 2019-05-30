POP/ROCK

Justin Townes Earle, "The Saint of Lost Causes" (New West)

On his stunning 2017 album "Kids in the Street," Earle revealed more about his personal life than he had in his entire Americana career. On his new album, he turns his impressive powers of observation and insightful commentary once again to the outside world.

"Then, the jobs moved out, Grandaddy died and we lost the house," Earle sings from the point of view of a 19-year-old living in the projects of Los Angeles in "Over Alameda." "Moved into the Jordan Downs, been here ever since."

"Over Alameda" is his continuation of "The Grapes of Wrath," but now California isn't a promised land, but a trap that can't be escaped. The manufacturing jobs at the Firestone plant that helped the narrator's grandfather reach the middle class are long gone, but the American dream still exists "over Alameda where the white folks live." Earle manages to explain the complicated effects of decades of economic and social forces in a poignant, four-minute song that sounds as wistful as Glen Campbell singing "Gentle on My Mind."

And that's a trick that he uses often on "The Saint of Lost Causes." He does it best on "Flint City Shake It," telling the sad ongoing saga of the Michigan city and its lack of safe drinking water in a catchy, Buddy Holly-styled rocker. (The album's other Flint song "Don't Drink the Water" is bluesier, but also effective.)

Justin Townes Earle, “The Saint of Lost Causes.”

Earle also addresses climate change ("Frightened by the Sound") and the harsh realities of rural poverty ("Appalachian Nightmare"), but mostly he tries to capture the anxiety that has set in on America, regardless of where you live, and offer a bit of hope, as he does in "Mornings in Memphis." As "The Saint of Lost Causes," Earle still believes.

Glenn Gamboa, Newsday

hip-hop

PnB Rock, "TrapStar Turnt PopStar" (Atlantic)

For his first Billboard Top 5 album, Philly rapper-singer PnB Rock picks up where he left off with his debut album, 2017's "Catch These Vibes." Here, PnB tackles the harder aspects of his block's crime-ridden politics, as well as the pop life he's grown accustomed to with renown.

The difference between the two sides of Rock, however, isn't always so clear cut. The slow and the supremely melodic "Nowadays," with its AutoTune crooning and reminiscences of his past ("Used to sleep in the crib, no heat on/Some crates under the bed, just to sleep on/Put syrup on my bread, just to eat on/Nowadays. we on") could apply to both Rocks. So could the backward instrumentation and clap-rhythms of "Go to Mars," or the throbbing "Deez Streetz." One thing that puts PnB far above the competition, pop or trap, is his innate sense of song. From the curvaceous melody of "Swervin'" and the hypnotic "I Like Girls" to the moody, synth-driven "Middle Child" with the late rapper XXXTentacion, PnB proves he's a star where melody is concerned.

A.D. Amorosi, Philadelphia Inquirer

