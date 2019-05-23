POP/ROCK

Carly Rae Jepsen, "Dedicated" (Interscope)

Jepsen has found success by never quite going all the way. In 2012, she topped the Hot 100 with the chipper and contagious "Call Me Maybe," then struggled to create another radio hit. For 2015's "Emotion," she reinvented herself as an indie-disco queen with help from members of Blood Orange and Vampire Weekend, and the album sold like something posted on Bandcamp.

Not sealing the deal is what Jepsen's music is all about. In songs suffused with nostalgia for an era before she was born, the 33-year-old almost exclusively describes the quest for romantic bliss. And what comes across is that she's addicted to the chase.

Glossier than "Emotion" but less eager than 2012's "Kiss," the album is an expertly designed effort from a skilled classicist who appears little interested in the stylistic adaptation required for true superstardom; "Dedicated" might be the least hip-hop-attuned pop record we'll hear this year.

In "Julien" she sings over rubbery early-'80s bass about a dream in which her man is running away; "Want You in My Room" urges the dude to "slide on through my window."

Having broken up with her boyfriend during the making of "Dedicated," Jepsen co-wrote the album's electro-ballad closer, "Real Love," with James Flannigan, an English studio pro with whom she's now in a relationship. Even here, though, her crush remains characteristically out of reach: "All I want is real, real love / But I don't know a thing about it."

Occasionally, as in "The Sound," Jepsen musters enough feeling in her high, slightly raspy voice that you can understand why her fans view her with a kind of protectiveness.

But too much of "Dedicated" blurs together in a mix of lovelorn confessions and throwback grooves you'd have to listen to obsessively to differentiate. For some, that's just the invitation they crave.

Mikael wood, Los Angeles Times

Little Steven & the Disciples of Soul, "Summer of Sorcery" (UME)

This is the first new material in 20 years from Bruce Springsteen's right-hand man, Steven Van Zandt. While he gets in a few digs, he largely steers clear of the politically charged themes that marked much of his '80s work. This is a record more suited to the lighter atmosphere of summer. "Love Again" and "Soul Power Twist" echo the horn-driven rock-and-soul of the work he did as writer/producer on Southside Johnny's early records, and "Superfly Terraplane" is a swaggeringly propulsive rocker. "A World of Our Own" has a Spectorian splendor and, like the title song, is infused with romantic yearning, while "I Visit the Blues" is a rare, 12-bar excursion, and "Party Mambo" adds some world flavor. You can't fight the pull of this music.

nick cristiano, Philadelphia Inquirer

