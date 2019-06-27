POP/ROCK

Lil Nas X, "7" (Columbia)

Six months after he posted the song on the internet, three months after Billboard said it wasn't a country song and two months after it went to No. 1 on the Hot 100 — where it's stayed put ever since — Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" has finally been embraced by the Nashville establishment.

The overdue love comes just as Lil Nas X drops "7," the major-label debut EP that will determine whether his left-field country-trap hit marks the beginning of a long career in music or the end of a very short one. But here's a twist worthy of the delightfully unpredictable ride he's been on so far: With Nashville on his side at last thanks to a Billy Ray Cyrus remix, Lil Nas X has up and left country music behind.

Only one track on "7" even approaches the down-home sound of "Old Town Road"; with mariachi horns and a surf-guitar lick beneath his exaggerated cowboy's drawl, "Rodeo" is roots music of a decidedly different kind. Rather than duplicate his breakout song, Lil Nas X here tries out a bunch of different styles, including pop-punk, grunge and EDM. The result rivals Billie Eilish's album as the debut of the year.

It makes perfect sense that this creative freedom fighter would go searching for new boundaries to bust. "7" channels some of that renegade energy, as on "Kick It," where he references the Billboard incident in a scoffing tone.

Lil Nas X backstage at the BET Awards.

Yet he's no longer the unconnected bedroom amateur who made "Old Town Road" from a beat he bought online for 30 bucks. Lil Nas X, 20, has quickly gone pro. "7" contains input from high-level music-industry forces such as Ryan Tedder, who's written and produced for Beyoncé and Adele, and Boi-1da, known for his work with Drake. What's impressive about the EP is that he's thriving.

These songs, simply put, are great: vivid, funny, full of feeling and supremely catchy, even if they don't quite offer a clear picture of who Lil Nas X is. Like "Old Town Road," they're short — around two minutes apiece. But within those tight structures he's flexing new muscles.

In "Panini" he sings in a weathered rock-dude whine over a throbbing trap beat; the credits acknowledge the song's interpolation of Kurt Cobain's vocal melody from Nirvana's "In Bloom." "F9mily (You & Me)," produced by Travis Barker of Blink-182, has fuzzy Warped Tour guitars and a groove that goes half-time at one point as if designed for a mosh pit.

"Kick It" is slower and blearier, with layers of processed synth and horn sounds; "Bring U Down," with Tedder, rides a monster bass riff. And then there's "C7osure (You Like)," a gorgeous hip-house track produced by Boi-1da and Allen Ritter in which Lil Nas X croons tenderly.

Lil Nas X has clearly been thinking about where he fits into pop. "Say to me what you want from me," he pleads in "Panini," while "C7osure" finds him pondering his newfound celebrity: "No more real life for me," he predicts with a mix of excitement and anxiety.

Well, we'll see. At a moment when popular music, especially hip-hop, is moving faster than it ever has, Lil Nas X's assured execution of these varied ideas feels like the right way to buy himself at least a few more months of unreality.

Mikael wood, Los Angeles Times

